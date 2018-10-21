Parma Heights save deer stuck in fence

Parma Heights save deer stuck in fence. (Source: Parma Heights Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj | October 20, 2018 at 10:44 PM EST - Updated October 20 at 10:44 PM

PARMA HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The Parma Heights Police Department saved a deer that got herself stuck in a fence on Saturday afternoon.

Police covered the doe’s face to keep her calm as they guided her hind legs through narrow opening.

The department posted the video of Officer Jackson, Officer Hansen, Officer Taylor, and Sergeant Czack giving their new furry friend a helping hand on Facebook:

Our officers were able to save this doe today after she got herself trapped in a fence. Good job Officer Jackson, Officer Hansen, Officer Taylor, and Sergeant Czack!

Posted by Parma Heights Police Department on Saturday, October 20, 2018

Before the doe could say thank you once freed, the she ran away from the officers seemingly uninjured.

