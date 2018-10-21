Parma Heights save deer stuck in fence

PARMA HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The Parma Heights Police Department saved a deer that got herself stuck in a fence on Saturday afternoon.
Police covered the doe’s face to keep her calm as they guided her hind legs through narrow opening.
The department posted the video of Officer Jackson, Officer Hansen, Officer Taylor, and Sergeant Czack giving their new furry friend a helping hand on Facebook:
Before the doe could say thank you once freed, the she ran away from the officers seemingly uninjured.
