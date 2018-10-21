Thousands without power across Northeast Ohio following violent weather

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Heavy rains, high winds -- which gusted up to 70 mph in some parts of the region -- snow and hail wreaked havoc across Northeast Ohio on Saturday evening.
As it stands, more than 12,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power.
Here’s the county-by-county breakdown:
-Ashtabula: 342
-Cuyahoga: 6,703
-Lake: 3,520
-Lorain: 1,746
More than 30 power lines were downed in the region last night, which triggered several road closures, and sparked two house fires in Cleveland.
There are also reports that docks and boats were damaged at Edgewater Park and Whiskey Island.
