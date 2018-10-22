Akron crews find gunshot victim dead after car crash

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Patrol officers in Akron received a call that a vehicle that crashed into a building at Osage Alley and Park Street Friday Oct. 19, around 8 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found citizens trying to assist the driver.
When EMS arrived on scene to treat the victim, it was determined that he was deceased.
During the course of the initial investigation, the victim was found to have a suffered a gunshot wound.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, while police investigate the cause of the incident.
