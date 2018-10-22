Alleged drunken driver accused in crash that killed 4 in Ashtabula has 4 previous OVI convictions

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The driver accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed four people appeared in Ashtabula Municipal Court on Monday morning.
Donte Conard, 48, faces four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.
The judge set a $1 million bond during Monday’s arraignment.
Crash investigators say the incident occurred before midnight on Friday.
According to troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ashtabula man ran a stop sign near the intersection of West 58th Street and Adams Avenue.
Four people, including 22-month-old Giovanni Miller Jr., his 18-year-old father Giovanni Miller, his 19-year-old mother Anastiasa Smith, and 47-year-old Michelle Homes were killed when Conard struck the Toyota Corolla they were driving in.
They were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The prosecutor says that if Conard is convicted, it will be his fifth operating a vehicle while impaired conviction.
A vigil is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the crash scene to honor the victims.
