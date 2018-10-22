Approximately 800 people attended vigil for murdered Painesville teen

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Friends and family gathered for a vigil on Sunday evening to honor a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Painesville on Friday night.
According to the city of Painesville, an estimated 800 people attended the vigil at Recreation Park.
Painesville police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Friday night’s shooting on Mentor Avenue.
Officers found the teen victim, who has not been officially identified by police or the coroner’s office, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
Several juvenile male acquaintances of the victim who were present at the time are being questioned, but detectives have not named a suspect in the shooting yet.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.