Body discovered floating in Chagrin River

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - The Eastlake Police Department confirms a body was found floating in the Chagrin River at 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.
Authorities say the body was discovered near The Deck Lounge on Lake Shore Boulevard.
The name of the victim has yet to be released as the family is being notified, but authorities believe the man was a member of Chagrin River Yacht Club.
The body has been transported to the Lake County Coroner’s Office for investigation.
Police have not yet confirmed if foul play is suspected.
This is the second dead body that has been discovered in Lake Erie this weekend.
