Browns fans get free Arby’s on Monday
By Rachel Vadaj | October 21, 2018 at 10:50 PM EST - Updated October 21 at 10:53 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Browns may had a heartbreaking 26-23 loss in OT on Sunday, but one play will give the Dawg Pound a reason to smile.

Thanks to an Arby’s promotion and linebacker Christian Kirksey intercepting the ball in the second quarter against the Buccaneers, Browns fans get to pick up a free small curly fry from Arby’s on Monday.

All you have to do is mention the interception to get this sweet treat;

The promotion is only available at participating Northeast Ohio locations with one free fry per guest. Click here for a list of locations.

