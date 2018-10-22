Brutality or justice? Akron Police respond to controversial Facebook arrest video

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A video is circulating on Facebook that shows an intense struggle between a suspect and Akron police officers.
It has raised questions over possible officer brutality, and Akron Police have begun to offer details on the arrest and how, they say, it unfolded.
Warning: this video may not be suitable for some viewers
Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin said the arrest, which occurred on Sunday afternoon on Para Avenue, involved Patrick King, 47—a drug offender who was wanted on several warrants, and a parole violation.
Officers say King evaded questions about his identity and resisted arrest, which prompted an escalation in his detainment.
During the scuffle, calls for backup were made as officers were only able to get one handcuff on King.
King, who stands 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, was shocked with a Taser and was hit with tactical moves, which included punches to his midsection, said Laughlin.
Officers eventually arrested King and took him to the hospital, as he had swallowed a large amount of drugs just prior to being approached by police, according to Laughlin.
He sustained minor injuries and was transferred to Summit County Jail.
There is a use-of-force investigation under way, and body cam video will also be reviewed.
King is charged with tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, drug abuse, misrepresenting identity and drug paraphernalia.
His criminal history includes: domestic violence, breaking and entering, probation violation, possession of cocaine, endangering children and permitting drug abuse, according to police.
