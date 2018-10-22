Christmas comes early for a boy with cancer

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 12 year-old boy from stow is battling a rare childhood cancer. Doctors say he likely won’t make it until his favorite holiday, Christmas.
The entire town of Stow made sure he got to celebrate Christmas, a little early.
“This is pretty cool,” Keith said.
Complete with carols, candy canes and even Santa Claus.
“It makes me really happy to see everyone coming together to do this parade just for Keith, and that he has his own day,” said friend Gavin Gable.
Keith Burkett loves a lot of things. His favorite is Christmas.
“I haven't seen him smile like this in so long,” said Keith’s mom, Taylore Woodard.
It all started with a surprise ride in a firetruck to the high school where he led a hundred vehicles in a Christmas parade.
“We could do this for him and his family, we are happy to do it. It only took a few moments of our time to put a smile on Keith's face. We're more than happy to do it,” said neighbor Kendra Nasuti.
Neighbors tell Cleveland 19’s Lacey Crisp even though it’s 65 days until Christmas, they have no problem throwing a parade early to make sure Keith has one more perfect holiday.
“To see the look on his face and the love and support behind him. It’s amazing,” Woodard said.
