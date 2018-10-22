Finding colors in Lake County Parks may be a challenge this year

Chapin Forest Reservation With a panoramic view of everything from Lake Erie to the Cleveland skyline, the view of fall colors is one of the best overlooks anywhere. Enter from State Route 306 (Chillicothe Road) and drive to the end of the parkway. Lucky Stone Loop Trail (1.5 miles) begins at the cul de sac/Ledges picnic area and takes you to the highest elevations in the park. Enter from Hobart Road and access Arbor Lane Loop Trail from the parking lot. Hike this gravel trail until it intersects with Lucky Stone Loop; hike to the overlook and enjoy the panoramic view described above.