How does ODOT come up with its clever safety billboards?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Every major holiday, the Ohio Department of Transportation rolls out a new set of safety messages on highway billboards to remind you to be safe and cautious on the roadways.
For the last three years, some of those signs have been intentionally funny and punny in nature.
"Quite frankly, we need to spark conversation. We need to get people interested," said Highway Safety Program Manager Michelle May. "We've seen four consecutive years of rising traffic deaths across the state, and about 93 to 95 percent of all these traffic deaths begin with some kind of driver error or bad decision."
That’s the real goal behind the messages on these billboards. ODOT hopes that they’ll be far more effective than the traditional, plain-text messages that people are used to seeing over and over.
"Most important is the safety message," said ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning. "For Halloween, we know it's a high drunk-driving holiday, so the message will include some variation of anti-alcohol while driving message, so we definitely want to people to drive sober, and that's the whole message for this Halloween."
Ahead of Halloween, ODOT employees met on Monday to talk about what messages they would put on this holiday’s billboards.
After the submissions come in, ODOT members review them and consider whether they’re right for the billboards.
"What typically happens is, we'll flag some of them between about five of us and we'll have an email exchange," said May. "It really is a very collaborative process."
After that process ended on Monday, they had two new slogans for the Halloween signs:
While it’s fun to come up with the signs and many drivers get a kick out of them, the big goal is cutting down on traffic deaths, say ODOT representatives. They hope that if you see a sign, you’ll laugh. Then, they hope you’ll remember what it said.
It’s important enough that it could save a life.
