Lake County dad pleads guilty to beating his 2-month-old twins

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A dad pleaded guilty Monday to severely beating his infant twins last October.
Madison Township police arrested Chad Humberston on Oct. 31, 2017. The twins were 2 months old at the time.
Doctors at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital called police after discovering Humberston’s son had brain trauma, as well as fractures to his arms and legs.
When doctor’s discovered the little boy had a sister, they examined her also and discovered she had fractures to her skull and other parts of her body.
Humberston pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangering.
Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Collins Jr. will sentence Humberston on Nov. 29.
