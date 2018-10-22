Medina County father argues Issue 1 offers life-saving second chances

SEVILLE, OH (WOIO) - As Election Day draws closer one issue you might not be as familiar with is Issue 1.
Issue 1 would dramatically change how drug possession is dealt with in the state—in terms of whether it’s a felony or a misdemeanor, in terms of jail time and in terms of rehabilitation programs.
On the other side, opponents worry that loosening drug laws sends the wrong message in a state where 13 people die a day from overdoses.
There’s also concern about the way the constitutional amendment is written, which could have untended consequences and put a bigger strain on courts.
Cleveland 19′s Alyson Bruner talked with one dad who wants you to hear his story before you cast your vote on Nov. 6.
