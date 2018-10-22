Mega Millions jackpot: What $1.6 billion can buy

That amount is hard to fathom.
By Chris Anderson | October 22, 2018 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 3:10 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As of Monday afternoon, the Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $1.6 billion.

[ Want to win Powerball and Mega Millions? Astronomical, but Northeast Ohio professor says it is possible ]

That amount is hard to fathom. To put $1.6 billion into perspective, here are several unordinary purchases that can be made with the full Mega Millions jackpot:

  • According to the real estate website Zillow, $1.6 billion can buy approximately 72 percent of the homes for sale in the Cleveland metro area. It would cost $2.21 billion to buy every home for sale in the Cleveland metro area.
  • The Buffalo Bills have an estimated value of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes. The Browns rank slightly higher with a $1.95 billion estimated value, while the Dallas Cowboys are estimated to be worth approximately $5 billion.
  • According to recent statistics, the estimated population for the city of Cleveland is 385,525 people. The winnings are enough to pass out four new iPhone X models to each Cleveland resident and still have extra phones to spare.
  • The $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot could buy 3,970 Lamborghini Aventador cars, which are estimated to vale more than $400,000 each.
  • Approximately 23,676 students can be sent to Harvard for a year with room and board. A year of tuition, room, board, and fees at Harvard College is estimated to cost $67,580.

The calculations were made using the estimated $1.6 billion jackpot. Taxes and prize delivery methods were not accounted for.

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 p.m.

