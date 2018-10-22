Mentor Police arrest juvenile for theft after stealing tips from Chipotle, food, and tobacco

Mentor Police arrest juvenile for theft after stealing tips from Chipotle, food, and tobacco (Buffington, Randolph)
By Randy Buffington | October 22, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST - Updated October 22 at 10:00 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Mentor Police arrested 18-year-old Austin Czirak for theft on Saturday night.

According to police, they responded to the gas station after two younger males stole food and tobacco.

The officers located a juvenile suspect as well as Czirak nearby.

The department has received tips about the suspect for months.

Czirak admitted to the theft at the gas station and the tip theft from Chipotle.

He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft.

