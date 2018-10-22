Nearly 1,000 Northeast Ohioans still without power Monday evening after Saturday’s storm

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -By Monday evening, just over 800 FirstEnergy residents were still without power in Cuyahoga County and just over 100 residents in Lorain County were still in the dark.
Some FirstEnergy customers expressed their frustration with the amount of time they had to wait to have their power restored.
FirstEnergy Spokesman Chris Eck said that people closer to substations had their power restored quicker, but that the number of trees down after Saturday’s storm made for conditions that were more difficult for power crews.
"We have massive tree damage from these straight lined winds that came down - west of Cleveland was our hardest hit area, and that's where most of our folks who are still out of service. We've seen some pictures and some film of some massive trees that came down and tore down pole after pole," said Eck.
Power was expected to be fully restored, for the most part, by Monday night. A few customers may have to wait until Tuesday to get their power back on.
Homeowners are encouraged to have dead trees removed from their properties and to make sure that their trees are properly pruned.
"Thin your trees. Get them pruned properly so that the wind will blow through the tree. It allows the wind to get through and not take the tree with it," said Anthony Gray of Fairway Tree Service, in Amherst.
How do you know if a tree is dead?
“No leaves on the tree means it is dead. Those need to come out as quick as possible. The deader they get, the more dangerous our job becomes to remove them,” added Gray.
