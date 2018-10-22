Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold pattern this week

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A dry day is in the forecast to start the work and school week. We have another cold front that will be tracking through early tomorrow morning. Sunshine will greet you this morning then clouds increase this afternoon. Temperatures should be able to climb well in the 50s. I have a clearing sky in play tonight. Another blast of colder air arrives behind the front tomorrow. Some lake effect showers develop in the morning. Temperatures tomorrow only rise to around 50 degrees. Expect wind gusts over 25 mph tomorrow as the next front blows through.