In Oregon, a community responds to imprisonment of migrants

"The best part of this is seeing the big smile on their face, to be out, to have this burden done with," said Kathy Daviess, 71, who wore a floppy white hat as she and her husband stood outside the prison on a recent afternoon. As drivers, the two are ready to go to the prison, a half-hour from their hometown of Dundee, at a moment's notice and often wait there for hours as the detainees are processed.