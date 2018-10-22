Portage County state park recruits hunters to wipe out raccoon problem

RAVENNA, OH (WOIO) - A growing population of little raccoons is causing big problems in Portage County.
West Branch State Park is employing steps similar to deer culling to solve the issue.
“The park has had some issues in the past with nuisance raccoons, and raccoons becoming an issue in the campground areas,” said Ohio Wildlife Officer, Marino Pellegrini. “...They decided to allow hunters the opportunity to go in and help the park out with this issue and give hunters the opportunity to take advantage of a usually closed down area for hunting."
The park held a lottery drawing to allow two hunters to pursue raccoons in the campground areas of the park.
Pellegrini says allowing these raccoons to be hunted at the park is not only to ensure that people can actually enjoy the park, but also because the health of those very same people could be at risk.
The two biggest diseases known to raccoons are rabies and distemper.
“Any time you have a very dense population or any species, the risk for disease transmission always goes up because animals are in a lot closer proximity to one another,” said Pellegrini.
But what should you do if you come across one of these furry creatures?
“Always Keep your distance no matter what - whether it be a raccoon or any sort of wild animal. If it’s a raccoon, anything like clapping your hands or making some noises should usually scare it away,” concluded Pellegrini.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.