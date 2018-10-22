Reward offered for capture of Akron murder suspect

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A manhunt is underway for a man, who is considered armed and dangerous, suspected of a homicide in Akron.
According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Bryan Esters is believed to have fatally shot a 31-year-old man on Pioneer Street in Akron on July 1, 2018.
Esters is a 33-year-old African-American male who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
He has ties throughout Akron and his last known address is in the 600 block of Fern Street.
If you have information regarding Esters' location, contact the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
