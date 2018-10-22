Urban League and Cuyahoga County Board of Elections work to get citizens involved

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This week on CW 43 Focus, you can watch two important interviews.
The first one looks at what the Urban League of Greater Cleveland is doing to lift people out of poverty and help train them to be self-sufficient.
The Urban League is concentrating on three major areas to fulfill its core mission. They work on education and youth development by getting high school students ready for the world of work, workforce development by providing job specific training, and economic development by working with entrepreneurs.
Marsha Mockabee is the president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland.
“Coaching is important. We are able to give great coaching," says Mockabee. "All of it is free, the information that we provide to entrepreneurs. We help entrepreneurs at every stage of the life cycle from just an idea. I want to start a business. I have no idea what I want to do to the seasoned entrepreneur that is now ready to get a contract and needs access to capital.”
In the second half of CW 43 Focus, we talk with Anthony Perlatti, Deputy Director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. He says, so far, voting by mail in Cuyahoga County is up over 156,000. It is polling higher than it did 4 years ago in a comparable election.
The deadline to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted is to have it postmarked by Monday, Nov. 5.
“In Cuyahoga County we use a paper ballot, with a pen you’re filling in ovals. So, we have that original document,” Perlatti said. "That’s what gets scanned and we always have that paper trail. After our elections we conduct an audit. Because of our processes and using that paper, we have a very high accuracy rate of our audits, 99.9 percent.
Mike West in the Manager of Outreach at the board. He talks about the need for all registered voters to go to the polls and cast their votes because that’s the only way to ensure what your want in taken into account by politicians in Washington, D.C. and in Columbus.
“At 40 percent turnout rate, that means 4 people out of 10 are going to make decisions for the other 60 percent that stay home," said West.
You can early vote at the board of elections on specific days and time.
