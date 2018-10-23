Annuity vs. lump sum Mega Millions payout

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Mega Millions jackpot is up to 1.6 Billion (with a B) the largest amount of money in lotto history.
Between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots there is $2.2B at stake.
You have two options to receive your earnings:
Annuity (1.6 B)
According to the website, annuity is one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.
Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.
The 30 year period is set to help protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.
Winners will also walk away with more money with the option.
Lump Sum payout (904,900,000)
The cash option is a one time lump sum payment.
On Tuesday a lucky winner can walk away with just under $1B in cash.
With all that money in hand it is quite possible to end up with more through good investments, but you just have to know your habits.
Here are a few stories of past lottery winners for you to consider
If nobody wins, we’ll see you on Friday, the jackpot is estimated to be over $2B.
