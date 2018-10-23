Does Hue get fired soon? Ask me after Sunday.

A win Sunday changes everything. First, it’s a win against a hated rival, which the fans will love even if Jackson authored it. Second, it softens the blow of a loss to KC. “They weren’t supposed to beat the Chiefs, but they did beat Pittsburgh!”, and suddenly we’re talking about the Falcons game which right now seems winnable. That’s the next game that would be the crossroads for the Browns and Jackson, but he has to clear Pittsburgh first. The Atlanta game seems more winnable than the Steeler game, at least right now, so in theory a win in Pittsburgh could have the Browns at 4-5-1 heading into their bye week.