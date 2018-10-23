Driving Cleveland Crazy: Keeping kids safe in school zones

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The school year is well underway, but some parents are concerned about drivers speeding in school zones.
Alyson Bruner spent the morning outside Lakewood High School and found some drivers were driving nearly 10 miles faster than the posted school zone speed limit.
Not only is it dangerous to be speeding in a school zone, but it’s also pricey. Drivers going over the posted speed of 20 miles per hour during restricted hours could get slapped with a nearly $200 ticket.
The speed limit in school zones across Lakewood was prominently displayed with flashing lights. The school also had crossing guards and police officers outside the high school.
