Former OSU coach’s ex-wife awarded domestic violence protection order: Report

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) - Courtney Smith has been granted a three-year domestic violence protection order against her ex-husband, Zach Smith--the former OSU assistant coach who was fired this past summer over abuse allegations.
Brett McMurphy broke the news on his Twitter page Tuesday:
OSU fired Smith after he was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and disorderly conduct following a dispute with his ex-wife.
OSU Head Coach Urban Meyer said he had no knowledge of the domestic violence allegations in 2015 involving Zach and Courtney.
Through an investigation by McMurphy, records showed Meyer was not entirely honest on what he knew about the allegations, and failed to punish Smith.
Consequently, Meyer was suspended from the first three games of the 2018 Buckeyes season.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.