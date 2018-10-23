Kent State University president announces she is stepping down

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Kent State University President Beverly Warren has announced that she will be stepping down on July 1, 2019.
According to KentWired.com, Kent State University’s independent news website, Warren sent out a university-wide letter on Tuesday morning announcing her decision to depart.
Warren took the position in Jan. 2014, becoming the school’s 12th president. Her goals during her tenure as university president has been to ensure continued advancement for both the school and its students.
One of Warren’s campaigns includes banning tobacco use on campus; an initiative to make Kent State one of the healthiest campuses in the nation.
She has been described “as a rock star among students and staff.”
