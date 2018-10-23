LIVE: Cleveland officer appears in court after being accused of using cocaine at work

By Randy Buffington | October 23, 2018 at 6:56 AM EST - Updated October 23 at 7:35 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Officer James Hummel, 50, tested positive for cocaine after a random drug test on Aug. 23, 2018.

He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 8:30 a.m.

Internal affairs conducted the investigation and charged Hummel on Oct. 9 with using weapons while intoxicated.

According to Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, Hummel is currently enrolled in a rehab program.

Hummel has been placed on restricted duty until the court case is resolved.

