LIVE: Cleveland officer appears in court after being accused of using cocaine at work

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Officer James Hummel, 50, tested positive for cocaine after a random drug test on Aug. 23, 2018.
He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 8:30 a.m.
Internal affairs conducted the investigation and charged Hummel on Oct. 9 with using weapons while intoxicated.
According to Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, Hummel is currently enrolled in a rehab program.
Hummel has been placed on restricted duty until the court case is resolved.
