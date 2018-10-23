Waterspouts spotted over Lake Erie; NWS issues marine warning

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a special marine warning after the report of waterspouts forming over Lake Erie on Tuesday afternoon.
Several photos of waterspouts were posted on Twitter.
The NWS warning, which is in effect until 6:15 p.m., stretches from Avon Point to Conneaut for nearshore waters and from Vermilion to Conneaut in open waters.
Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create hazardous seas.
