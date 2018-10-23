NAACP issues Euclid travel advisory after fired policeman’s reinstatement

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - The Euclid NAACP issued a travel advisory Monday, hours after the announcement that Michael Amiott -- who was fired last October following a violent arrest -- would return to the city’s police department.
“The Euclid NAACP is advising travelers, particularly those of color, to proceed with caution when driving through the municipality of Euclid ‚Ohio. We suggest that you remain aware of your surroundings. Likewise, if you are stopped and approached by police officers, do not make sudden moves, keep your hands visible and your insurance and license within arm’s reach..." the advocacy group wrote, in part, in a prepared statement.
The local chapter will hold a rally to protest Amiott’s rehiring at 4 p.m Tuesday at Euclid City Hall.
A year ago Mayor Kirsten Gail fired Amiott, who had been serving a 45-day suspension for manhandling Richard Hubbard III during an arrest in August 2017.
Hubbard was initially booked on driving under suspension and resisting arrest, but those charges were dropped following a national outcry over the controversial arrest.
“...After a review, I found Amiott to have violated additional departmental rules, including Conduct Unbecoming and Courtesy, calling into serious question his suitability as a Euclid Police Officer,” Gail said last October.
On Monday, Gail said she was disappointed by, but accepting of an arbitrator’s ruling to reinstate Amiott, with back pay.
