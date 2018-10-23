Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly and windy today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A cold front is tracking through the area this morning. There is very little moisture with the front itself so it will stay basically dry throughout the day. There is the small chance of a lake effect shower east of Cleveland. The wind turns northwest by tonight and the air gets colder. This will aid in developing a better set up for some lake effect showers east and south of Cleveland. The risk of lake effect showers will persist through the day tomorrow with moisture off of Lake Erie and Lake Huron. Temperatures tomorrow will not make it out of the 40s for a high.