Police worry missing Maple Heights teen could be in danger
By John Deike | October 23, 2018 at 6:23 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 6:34 PM

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Maple Heights Police are seeking the public’s help in finding 15-year old Terrell Lipford Jr.

He went missing from Southgate Shopping Center at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lipford is a diabetic and has not taken his medication today.

He was also reportedly upset over relationship issues, and made comments to classmates today about possibly harming himself.

He is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has medium length dreadlocks.

The teen was wearinig a dark colored sweater, white undershirt, khaki pants and headphones.

