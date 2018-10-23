Police worry missing Maple Heights teen could be in danger

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Maple Heights Police are seeking the public’s help in finding 15-year old Terrell Lipford Jr.
He went missing from Southgate Shopping Center at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lipford is a diabetic and has not taken his medication today.
He was also reportedly upset over relationship issues, and made comments to classmates today about possibly harming himself.
He is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has medium length dreadlocks.
The teen was wearinig a dark colored sweater, white undershirt, khaki pants and headphones.
