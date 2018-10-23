Restaurant reservations: Should no-shows be charged? The Taste Buds discuss

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News' weekly video podcast about all things food.
This week, the show welcomes guest host Matt Spinner, chef at Ushabu in Tremont. They are ready to tackle another hot topic.
Jen Picciano, host of Cleveland Cooks, is also joined by Matt Mytro, chef and partner at Flour in Moreland Hills.
The trio of food experts will discuss restaurant reservations. How do they affect a restaurant’s operations and bottom line? Is it better not to take reservations at all? How late is too late to cancel a reservation? Should no-call, no-shows be charged?
Comment or weigh in through our Facebook Live broadcast and the Taste Buds will read your comments on the show.
During this week’s episode, Jen will also share the best practices for a clambake. Terrie Young of the Euclid Fish Company will demonstrate the proper ways to stack all the components (clams, sweet potatoes, whole chicken legs and shucked sweet corn) and the best way to ensure a perfect bake.
Catch Taste Buds live every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, the Cleveland 19 News app, website or Facebook page.
Next week, regular co-host David Kocab, Chef de Cuisine at The Black Pig, rejoins the group for more foodie fun!
