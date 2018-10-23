Sandusky man is arrested after returning to home he just robbed

SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) - A Sandusky man was arrested after returning to rob the same home twice in one day.
Sandusky police were called to the 1500 block of Sycamore Line Rd. after an alarm activation alerted them to a possible break in. The owner, John Reed, told police he came home to find the rear door forced open.
Reed checked his home and found no one was in the house, but did report jewelry was missing.
One hour and eight minutes later police returned to the residence to find the owner holding Andre Hammonds at the rear of the residence.
Hammonds, 53, was searched and police found some of the missing items in his possession.
Hammonds was charged with receiving stolen property, and taken to the Erie County Jail.
