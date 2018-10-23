Student killed after being hit by van

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Rogers High School student was killed after being hit by a van in South Toledo.
The incident happened on Hill and Torrington around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say 16-year-old sophomore Romear Cavitt was hit while trying to cross the street to go to the bus stop to get to school. Police say he was coming from his aunt’s house where he had spent the night.
Police say he was taken to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
Police says Cavitt was hit by a minivan that was driven by a 27-year-old pregnant woman. Police say a 14-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 4-year-old were also in the car at the time of the crash.
The woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. It is unclear if she will be cited for the crash.
Police say Cavitt wasn’t walking in the crosswalk, and some of his classmates witnessed the crash.
Officials are investigating what led up to the crash and are trying to determine if any other factors were involved. The speed limit is 45 mph in the area.
Hill is blocked due to the crash.
Drivers can take Reynolds to Dorr to Byrne as a detour.
Police say counselors and the principal and source resource officer of Rogers High School were at the scene this morning and will be helping throughout the day.
