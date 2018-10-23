Suspect steals car with toddler inside, hits civilian car during chase with Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a suspect stole a car from a gas station in the 18000 of Neff Road on Saturday night when the owner stepped away. A 2-year-old child was inside the vehicle during the incident.
The toddler was dropped off and discovered a short time later at the corner of Neff Road and La Salle Road a short time later, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Police observed the stolen vehicle near East 93rd Street and St. Clair Avenue on Monday night and attempted to pull the suspects over before fleeing.
A civilian vehicle was struck during the pursuit. The vehicle’s 45-year-old driver was taken to University Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
The vehicle eventually crashed near East 127th Street and Shaw Avenue. Two suspects fled the area on foot, according to Cleveland police.
Police are still attempting to locate the suspects.
