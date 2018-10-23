Twenty One Pilot fans camp out in tents ahead of concert at Quicken Loans Arena

88 fans were camped out across the street for first dibs at the show.

By Randy Buffington | October 23, 2018 at 4:34 AM EST - Updated October 23 at 4:48 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Dozens of fans camped out ahead of the Twenty One Pilots concert.

Concert-goers can’t officially wait in line until 6 a.m. but fans have started camping across the street.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena.

When the gates open, I’ll have been waiting for 108 hours.
One female fan

Braving the elements

Fans were bundled up

The fans all have general admission tickets and camping out to get the best location on the floor to see the alternative hip hop band.

