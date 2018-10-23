Twenty One Pilot fans camp out in tents ahead of concert at Quicken Loans Arena

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Dozens of fans camped out ahead of the Twenty One Pilots concert.
Concert-goers can’t officially wait in line until 6 a.m. but fans have started camping across the street.
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena.
Braving the elements
Fans were bundled up
The fans all have general admission tickets and camping out to get the best location on the floor to see the alternative hip hop band.
For ticket information click here.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.