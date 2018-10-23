US health chief says overdose deaths beginning to level off

FILE - In this June 26, 2018 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Azar says the number of drug overdose deaths has begun to level off after years of relentless increases driven by the opioid epidemic. But Azar cautioned in a speech Tuesday it’s too early to declare victory. Still, the health chief says toward the end of last year and through the beginning of this year, the number of deaths “has begun to plateau.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin)