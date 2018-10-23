Vandal spraypaints vulgar comments about police at Rocky River High School

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Rocky River Police are investigating the scene at Rocky River High School where a vandal spray painted vulgarities on school property.
The comments were directed toward police:
The vandal also tagged a rock near Wagar Road with the phrase “**** THE POLICE."
School officials reviewed footage overnight and determined the vandalism occurred the night before at about 9:35 p.m. by an unidentified lone male who arrived on a bicycle.
According to police, the same words were found on the Northview Road Interstate 90 overpass and on the street near Westfield Lane.
As of now, the man is still at large as police gather more information.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.