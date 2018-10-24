Age-progression image shows violent fugitive who escaped from Ohio prison 30 years ago

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service and Ohio Attorney General’s Office released an age-progression photograph of a wanted man who escaped from an Ohio prison more than 30 years ago.
Gordon Lambert, a Cuyahoga County man who would now be 63 years old, escaped from Orient Correctional Institution in Pickaway County in 1987 while serving a sentence for aggravated robbery and felonious assault on a peace officer.
“This man has an extensive criminal history, and he should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Our forensic artist created this image to give residents an idea of what he might look like today, and we urge everyone to take a very good look. He has ties to Cleveland and Florida, but he could be living anywhere.”
Lambert is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has blue eyes. He had brown hair at the time of his escape, but it would now be grayt. He may also be using a different name.
“Any piece of the puzzle that a tipster can provide could get our deputies to Lambert’s front door,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott of the Northern District of Ohio. "We are hoping that this new age-enhanced photo is the key.”
Anyone with information regarding Lambert’s potential whereabouts should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4WANTED. A reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.
