Child bitten by possible coyote at Elyria school playground; officials urge caution

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - Many questions remain after a child was bitten by a possible coyote at an Elyria school playground Tuesday night.
According to Elyria City School District Communications Director, Amy Higgins, the school system received a report that the incident occurred at Oakwood Elementary after school hours
The child is not an Elyria student. and the district has reported the incident to the Elyria Police Department.
It has not been confirmed whether the animal that bit the child is a coyote or a dog.
The district has no previous reports of coyote or dangerous wild animal sightings.
The district sent an all-call to parents in the district at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to “take extra caution with children and animals outside.”
Higgins says there will not be a curfew at Oakwood.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.