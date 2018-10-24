Cleveland Orchestra concertmaster, trombonist terminated after sexual misconduct investigation

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two members of the Cleveland Orchestra have been terminated following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct from two female musicians.
Concertmaster William Preucil and principal trombonist Massimo La Rosa engaged in sexual misconduct and sexually harassed multiple female students and colleagues during their tenure with the Cleveland Orchestra.
The victims say they felt intimidated by Preucil and La Rosa and were afraid to take action after they were subjected to the unwanted sexual behavior.
“Mr. Preucil’s and Mr. La Rosa’s conduct was inappropriate, appalling and inconsistent with the expectations we have for the members of our Orchestra, our staff and our board,” said Richard K. Smucker, president of the board of the Musical Arts Association. “We believe The Cleveland Orchestra should be a model for respect and trust in the way we treat our musicians, our staff and everyone with whom we work.”
As a result of the thorough investigation, the Cleveland Orchestra has introduced a revised anti-harassment policy, specifically against sexually harassing behavior. A confidential hotline has also been established for anyone associated with the Cleveland Orchestra to report any policy violations.
“We want to thank the victims for having the courage to come forward, and we are truly sorry about the reprehensible behavior of the two members of The Cleveland Orchestra that caused them so much harm,” said André Gremillet, executive director of the Orchestra. “I can assure everyone in our community that providing a workplace where all are treated with dignity and respect is more than ever the expectation for anyone associated with the Orchestra.
The investigation by a special committee formed by the Cleveland Orchestra’s board commenced in July. More than 70 orchestra staff members, current and former management, and board members were interviewed.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.