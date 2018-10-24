Cleveland theater director addresses blackface stigma in wake of Megyn Kelly apology

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “What is racist? You do get in trouble if you’re a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was okay as long as you were dressing up as a character.”
That characterization by NBC talk show host Megyn Kelly created a firestorm of controversy when she said that. It’s been said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
“What’s the matter with you boy, shooting up that man’s hen house?”
That line is from “Cotton Watts and Chick” an old minstrel show found on YouTube. The non-flattering, exaggeration of black face was once acceptable in America.
Terrence Spivey is the former artistic director at Karamu House in Cleveland, which is the oldest African-American theater in the country. He’s the founding director of his own theater company, Powerful Long Ladder.
"Whites began putting it on their face and started depicting us in the most extreme, extreme grotesque -- physically, and vocally, and psychologically, and emotionally, too -- on how we think, how we look, how we sound, how we do different things. Totally, totally distorted our culture. Again, from the Cotton Watts and Chick minstrel show.
Megyn Kelly today apologized saying, in part: “I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racist in this country, it is not okay for that to be part of any costume Halloween, or otherwise.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.