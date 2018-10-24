Deer are horny right now and won’t stop for much in Northeast Ohio

Pepper Pike, Ohio (WOIO) -Tuesday afternoon police were called to an office building for a buck who made an unwelcome visit through a window.
Police were able to get the deer to jump back out the same window he came in, and he ran off into the woods.
According to Harvey Webster, Chief Wildlife Officer for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, this time of a year a buck will do just about anything to mate with a doe.
“This is the start of the rutting or breeding season for white-tailed deer in Ohio,” Webster said. “Deer can be active throughout the day or night and turn up in unexpected areas such as this office.”
If you look at the pictures of the aftermath you can also spot another problem.
There is a strong reflection of a wooded area in the window and that may have fooled the buck into thinking there was more habitat on the other side.
“The males have been bulking up all summer long and now sport polished bony antlers on their heads which they use in jousting matches with rival males to see who will breed with the does,” Webster said.
“Testosterone is now guiding male behavior. They are pursuing females and dueling with the males and pay little heed to anything else.”
It’s that same mentality, of horny and on the hunt, that is going to cause several accidents over the fall on Ohio streets and roads.
“Drivers should be particularly cautious at this time of year especially in areas of high deer density. Deer movements are apt to be much more unpredictable. The majority of car-deer collisions take place in the fall,” Webster warned.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.