Dig at Italy's Pompeii volcanic site yields 5 skeletons

The remains of skeletons that were found in the Pompeii archaeological site, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. The Italian news agency ANSA says new excavations in the ancient buried city of Pompeii have yielded the undisturbed skeletons of people who had taken refuge from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D.79. The director of the Pompeii archaeological site, Massimo Osanna, told ANSA on Wednesday the skeletons, believed to be two women and three children, were still intact, having been left undisturbed despite looting at the site centuries ago. (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP) (Ciro Fusco)