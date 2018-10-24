Giant Eagle recalls pasta salad for potential listeria salmonella; check your fridge

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Giant Eagle, Inc. is voluntarily recalling their smoked mozzarella pasta salad sold in the prepared foods departments and in-store salad bar in Giant Eagle and Market District locations across Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
Giant Eagle’s supply partner A.S.K. Foods, Inc. issued the warning due to a potential listeria monocytogenes and salmonella contamination related to the red pepper in the salad.
The effective dates of the potentially affected salads start on October 17 with a PLU of 76578, Giant Eagle reports.
According to Giant Eagle, there are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers to date associated with this recall.
Giant Eagle instructs customers who have purchased the affected pasta salad to dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District with the qualifying receipt to receive a full refund on their purchase of the affected product.
