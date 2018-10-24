Koepka makes debut at No. 1 and hopes to keep rolling

Molinari is the only player who can make a case for having the best year worldwide. Koepka has the edge with his two majors. Molinari counters with his first major at the British Open to go along with a victory at Wentworth in the European Tour flagship event, the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour, and if that wasn't enough, the first European to go 5-0 in the Ryder Cup.