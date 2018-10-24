The Latest: Erdogan: Khashoggi killers won't escape justice

Sahar Zeki, an activist and a friend of slain Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, holds a picture of him after attaching a bouquet of flowers on the barriers blocking the road leading to Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Saudi officials murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate after plotting his death for days, Turkey's president said Tuesday, contradicting Saudi Arabia's explanation that the writer was accidentally killed. He demanded that the kingdom reveal the identities of all involved, regardless of rank. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (AP)