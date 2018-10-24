Legionnaires’ disease at Parma’s St. Columbkille Parish likely linked to cooling system

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health released its latest findings into the investigation of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak at a Parma church.
According to the final report, the cooling system is likely the source of the bacteria.
The outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a form of bacterial pneumonia, left one woman dead and 10 others sick. The first illness was reported in June.
Legionella bacteria can spread through water from fountains, showers, and air conditioners.
St. Columbkille Parish has taken several steps to ensure compliance with the report;s recommendations, which include:
- The church building air conditioning system was immediately shut off on or about July 19, 2018 on the recommendation of the Board of Health, and short and long term potential air conditioning solutions were evaluated.
- A short term solution has been implemented and the air conditioning is now safely operating with the approval of the Board of Health and the EPA.
- The parish retained engineering consultants to conduct a thorough review of the church air conditioning system and plans are being made to remove the (non-operational) cooling tower and to install an air-cooled system in an appropriate location as a long-term solution.
- The parish is working to develop an ASHRAE 188-compliant Legionella water management plan for all water sources in the parish facilities.
