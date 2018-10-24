Man shot in neck while sleeping inside Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for a suspected shooter who fired a gun on Cleveland’s East side and struck a man who was sleeping inside his home.
According to Cleveland police, officers found the 52-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck on the 3300 block of East 116th Street on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Investigators say the shots came from outside his home and hit the man while he was inside asleep.
Police have not provided any potential suspect descriptions.
