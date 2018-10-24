Massillon kicks off ‘Happy Beat McKinley’ week with a scavenger hunt for tigers

Massillon, OH (WOIO) - Some say it’s the greatest rivalry in Northeast Ohio high school football.
The Massillon tigers versus the Canton McKinley Bulldogs this Saturday.
Tiger Mom Amy Crabtree is kicking it off with a little game of her own, a scavenger hunt. Starting Wednesday, she will hide 13 framed tiger photos throughout the city.
“This was the last Obie, which was our official, live tiger mascot, that lived at the high school,' she said.
Then she’ll post clues on social media for Tigers to find.
“The kids love Obie. So they will have fun trying to find the clues, trying to find the pictures and hopefully getting one for their bedroom, their Obie room Massillon room,” she said.
Kickoff is this Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
